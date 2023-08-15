×
russia explosion dagestan

Massive Explosion at Gas Station in Russia's Dagestan Kills 27, Injures More than 100

Massive Explosion at Gas Station in Russia's Dagestan Kills 27, Injures More than 100

Tuesday, 15 August 2023 02:01 AM EDT

MOSCOW (AP) — A massive explosion at a gas station in Russia’s southern republic of Dagestan killed 27 people and injured more than 100, local officials said Tuesday.

Three of those killed were children, Dagestan's governor Sergei Melikov said.

The explosion took place Monday night on the outskirts of Makhachkala, the region's capital. A fire started at a car repair shop and spread to a nearby gas station, prompting a blast, Russia's state news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing the country's Emergency Ministry. The subsequent fire raged on the area of 600 square meters (yards), the report said.

Some of those injured will be airlifted to Moscow for treatment, according to the report.

Russian authorities have begun a criminal investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


GlobalTalk
Tuesday, 15 August 2023 02:01 AM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
