Russian Railways Executive Found Dead at Moscow Home

A Russian Railways executive was found dead from gunshot wounds at his home in Moscow in what has been ruled a suicide, the latest death of a high-profile Russian since the start of this year, The Daily Mail reports.

Pavel Pchelnikov, a 52-year-old public relations executive for Russian Railways, was found dead on Wednesday on the balcony of his home in Moscow’s Kolomenskaya Embankment neighborhood. A preliminary investigation by Russian law enforcement reportedly concluded that Pchelnikov committed suicide, though no details have been released and a full investigation is ongoing.

Since the start of this year, multiple high-ranking Russian business executives have died under unusual or atypical circumstances. Earlier this month, oil tycoon Ravil Maganov fell from the 6th story of a Russian hospital and was allegedly “beaten” and “thrown out of a window,” according to one report. The head of a transportation and logistics company with connections to Gazprom, Yuri Voronov, was found dead in his pool last July. Two other executives at companies linked to Gazprom were found dead earlier this year, as was billionaire Alexander Subbotin.

Last April, a former Kremlin official was found dead after apparently killing his wife and daughter. A Russian multimillionaire was found dead in Spain a few days later after having apparently killed his wife and daughter as well.