×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia | Evan Gershkovich | vladimir putin | prisoner | exchange | negotiations | leverage

Kremlin Says Silence Essential for Any Gershkovich Prisoner Exchange

Thursday, 28 March 2024 07:03 AM EDT

The Kremlin said Thursday complete silence was needed when it came to discussions about possible prisoner exchanges involving Evan Gershkovich, The Wall Street Journal reporter arrested in Russia a year ago on suspicion of espionage.

Gershkovich, 32, became the first U.S. journalist arrested on spying charges in Russia since the Cold War when he was detained by the Federal Security Service (FSB) on March 29.

The reporter, the Journal and the U.S. government all deny he is a spy. Russia says he was caught red-handed.

Asked about when a court would hear Gershkovich's case or whether there would be a prisoner exchange, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: "We do not have information about the court - it is not our prerogative."

"As for exchange matters, we have repeatedly stressed that there are certain contacts, but they must be carried out in absolute silence," Peskov said, adding that public remarks were a hindrance.

The FSB, the main successor to the Soviet-era KGB, said Gershkovich had been trying to obtain military secrets.

He has now spent almost a year at Moscow's high-security Lefortovo prison, which is closely associated with the FSB, and his detention has been extended to June 30.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The Kremlin said Thursday complete silence was needed when it came to discussions about possible prisoner exchanges involving Evan Gershkovich, The Wall Street Journal reporter arrested in Russia a year ago on suspicion of espionage.
russia, Evan Gershkovich, vladimir putin, prisoner, exchange, negotiations, leverage
199
2024-03-28
Thursday, 28 March 2024 07:03 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved