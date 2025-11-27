WATCH TV LIVE

Russia: No Power Can Limit Size of Our Military Budget

Thursday, 27 November 2025 08:48 AM EST

Russia on Thursday hit back at European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, saying that no external power would ever be able to curb Russia's military spending.

Kallas suggested on Wednesday that Russia's army and military budget should be curbed, though she did not explain how that might happen.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said that no power could curb Russia's military budget, the state TASS news agency reported.

Russia had ruled out any presence of forces from the so-called "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine, he added, TASS reported. 

GlobalTalk
