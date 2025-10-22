Danish Presidency: EU Approves 19th Package of Sanctions Against Russia

European Union countries approved a 19th package of sanctions against Russia for its war against Ukraine, the Danish rotating presidency of the EU said on Wednesday.

"We are very pleased to announce that we have just been notified by the remaining member state that it's now able to lift its reservation on the 19th sanctions package."

"Consequently, a written procedure for Council approval has been launched. If no objections are received, the package will be adopted tomorrow by 8 a.m.," it said.