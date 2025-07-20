WATCH TV LIVE

Tsunami Warning after 2 Large Quakes off Russia's Pacific Coast

Sunday, 20 July 2025 04:00 AM EDT

MOSCOW (AP) — The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued a warning for Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula after two quakes — the larger with a magnitude of 7.4 — struck in the sea nearby on Sunday.

The larger quake was at a depth of 20 kilometers (12 miles) and was 144 kilometers (89 miles) east of the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, which has a population of 180,000, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A few minutes earlier, a quake with a magnitude of 6.7 was recorded nearby.

The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) indicated twin earthquakes of over 6.5 magnitude struck near the coast of Kamchatka, in Russia's far east, early on Sunday. It measured the quakes at 6.6 and 6.7 and the depth of both at 10 kilometers (6 miles).

Measurements of earthquakes often vary in the first hours after they occur.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

On Nov. 4, 1952, a magnitude 9.0 quake in Kamchatka caused damage but no reported deaths despite setting off 9.1-meter (30-foot) waves in Hawaii.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Sunday, 20 July 2025 04:00 AM
