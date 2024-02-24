×
Dung Dumped Outside Russian Ambassador's Home in Poland on Ukraine War Anniversary

Demonstrators take part in a rally in support of Ukraine, to mark the second year of Russia's military invasion on Ukraine, in front of the Russian embassy in Warsaw on February 24, 2024. (Wojtek Radwanski / AFP via Getty)

Saturday, 24 February 2024 05:43 PM EST

Protestors said they dumped two tons of dung outside the home of the Russian ambassador to Poland on Saturday, as they marked the second anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Activists put a bloodied Russian flag with the letter "Z" on the pile of manure and stuck a sign into it that said "Russia = shit! We don't want you in EU! Get out!," pictures of the protest in Konstancin-Jeziorna, seen by Reuters, showed. The town near Warsaw is where the ambassador lives.

Elsewhere in Warsaw at 6 a.m. local time other protestors played the sound of sirens, gunfire and explosions outside a building housing Russian diplomats.

"We wanted a clear signal to the Polish authorities and the European Union. It's high time to expel Russian diplomats from our country," said Dominik, a protestor quoted in a statement.

The Russian embassy in Warsaw did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

In contrast to the Baltic states which have expelled Russian ambassadors, Poland has so far not taken such a step although it has removed diplomats.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine started the deadliest war on European soil in more than 70 years. 

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


