Russia Bans Duma Members From Leaving Country

Russia has reportedly banned members of the “United Russia” faction of the Duma from leaving the country without the approval of the party’s leader, according to Russian media company RBC Group.

The document revealing the decision was first obtained by Holod Media, which was founded by former Meduza correspondent Taisiya Bekbulatova. According to the report, which describes the decision as “a regulation,” members of “United Russia,” which holds 326 of the Duma’s 450 seats, must seek the approval of faction leader Vladimir Vasiliev and complete an application to reveal the purpose of the trip, the country they are traveling to, and how long the trip is planned to last.

The document also states that this regulation does not apply to members of “United Russia” who are sent on international business trips and that the head of the faction makes the decision on travel “by signing the application” that the deputy is required to complete.

The U.S. State Department this week issued new sanctions against over 300 members of the Duma who “supported the Kremlin’s violations of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, including through treaties recognizing the self-proclaimed independence of Russian-proxy controlled areas of eastern Ukraine, the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic.”