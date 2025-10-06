Kremlin: Don't Blame Russia for Drone Incidents in Europe

The Kremlin said on Monday that there was no reason to blame Russia for the drones sighted across Europe and dismissed German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's remarks that he assumed Russia was behind the drone flights.

"There are many politicians in Europe who are now inclined to blame Russia for everything. They do so unreasonably, indiscriminately," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The whole story of these drones is, well, really rather strange, to say the very least," Peskov said. "There is no reason to blame Russia for this."