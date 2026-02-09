WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: russia | drone attack | ukraine | 3 | dead | mom | child

Russian Drone Attacks on Ukraine Kill 3, Including Mother and Child

Monday, 09 February 2026 08:34 AM EST

Russian overnight drone attacks killed at least three people, including a mother and her 10-year-old son in Ukraine's east and south, regional officials and prosecutors said on Monday.

The boy and his mother were killed in the attack on a residential area of the town of Bohodukhiv in the eastern Kharkiv region, the regional prosecutor's office said.

Six people were hurt in the attack on the region, which has been a frequent target of attacks in the nearly four-year war that started with Russian invasion in 2022, it added.

A "massive" Russian drone attack on the southern port city of Odesa killed one and injured two others, regional governor Oleh Kiper said.

Residential infrastructure and a gas pipeline were also damaged, Kiper added on the Telegram messaging app.

Nine people, including a 13-year-old girl, were injured in a drone attack in the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, its governor, Oleksandr Hanzha, said.

The attack caused a fire in a three-story building, destroying the roof, he added.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Russian overnight drone attacks killed at least three people, including a mother and her 10-year-old son in Ukraine's east and south, regional officials and prosecutors said on Monday.
russia, drone attack, ukraine, 3, dead, mom, child
164
2026-34-09
Monday, 09 February 2026 08:34 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved