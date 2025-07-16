Russian Drone Attack on Ukraine Kills 2

Russian drone attacks and a missile strike hit different parts of Ukraine and killed at least two people, officials said early on Wednesday.

Ukraine's air force said Russia launched 400 drones and one ballistic missile, primarily targeting Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih, and Vinnytsia - three cities in different parts of Ukraine.

It said it had shot down most of the drones, but that 12 unspecified targets were hit by the missile and in attacks by 57 drones.

National emergency services reported two deaths in drone strikes east of the northeastern city of Kharkiv near the town of Kupiansk, an area which has been under Russian attack for several months. The head of the military administration in the southeastern city of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, said Russian forces conducted an extended attack with a missile and 28 drones. He said power and water supplies had been disrupted in some areas.

Vilkul added that a 17-year-old boy had been severely injured in the attack and was currently fighting for his life in hospital.

In Vinnytsia and the surrounding region, eight people were wounded, according to Ukraine's interior ministry.

In Kharkiv, a frequent target of Russian attacks, regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said at least 17 explosions were recorded in a 20-minute drone attack in which three people were injured.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said air defense units had gone into action for a time in the capital, but there were no reports of casualties or damage.

Russian forces have stepped up air attacks on Ukrainian cities, with record numbers of drones being fired last week. Ukraine's military has also attacked Russian targets, often linked to the energy system.

Both sides deny targeting civilians in their strikes during the war that Russia launched against Ukraine more than three years ago. But thousands of civilians have died in the conflict, the vast majority of them Ukrainian.