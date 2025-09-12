WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia | denmark | ukraine | fuel plant

Russia Slams Denmark's Plan for Ukrainian Missile Fuel Plant

Friday, 12 September 2025 08:23 AM EDT

Russia on Friday condemned plans by Denmark to host a Ukrainian production facility for long-range missile fuel, saying the move would increase the risks of escalation and lead to more bloodshed in Ukraine.

The Danish government announced the plan, the first expansion abroad by a Ukrainian defense company, last week.

The Ukrainian company is Fire Point, maker of the Flamingo missiles, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described as his country's most successful weapon.

The production facility will be located near Denmark's Skydstrup air force base, home to the Nordic country's fleet of F-16 fighter jets.

Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, told a news briefing that the move confirmed Denmark's hostile policy towards Moscow.

"This gamble confirms Copenhagen's hostile militaristic course aimed at undermining efforts to resolve the crisis in Ukraine through political and diplomatic means," said Zakharova.

"It carries the risk of further escalation and demonstrates Denmark's desire to enrich itself by continuing the bloodshed in Ukraine."

Denmark has been a steadfast supporter of Ukraine since Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into the country in 2022 and has so far contributed 67.6 billion Danish crowns ($10.6 billion) in military support, according to the Danish foreign ministry.

($1 = 6.3686 Danish crowns) 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

