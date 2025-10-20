WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: russia | defense ministr | myrne | ukraine

Russian Forces Capture Village in Eastern Ukraine

Monday, 20 October 2025 07:29 AM EDT

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday that its troops had taken control of the village of Myrne in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield report.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday that its troops had taken control of the village of Myrne in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield report....
russia, defense ministr, myrne, ukraine
31
2025-29-20
Monday, 20 October 2025 07:29 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved