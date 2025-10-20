Russian Forces Capture Village in Eastern Ukraine

Monday, 20 October 2025 07:29 AM EDT
The Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday that its troops had taken control of the village of Myrne in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.
Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield report.
