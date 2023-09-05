×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia | defense | minister | counteroffensive | war | ukraine

Russian Defense Minister: Counteroffensive Unsuccessful on Every Front

Tuesday, 05 September 2023 07:57 AM EDT

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday described Ukraine's counteroffensive as completely unsuccessful, but said the situation in part of the southern Zaporizhzhia region which Russia controls was tense.

"Ukraine's armed forces have not achieved their goals on any front," the defense ministry quoted Shoigu as saying.

"The most tense situation is that on the Zaporizhzhia front," he said.

"The enemy has engaged brigades from its strategic reserve whose personnel have been trained by Western instructors."

By taking control of parts of Ukraine, Russia has established a "land bridge" to Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula which it annexed in 2014.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday described Ukraine's counteroffensive as completely unsuccessful, but said the situation in part of the southern Zaporizhzhia region which Russia controls was tense.
russia, defense, minister, counteroffensive, war, ukraine
100
2023-57-05
Tuesday, 05 September 2023 07:57 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved