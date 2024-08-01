WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia | defense | military | drills | japan

Russia Holds Military Drills on Disputed Island Near Japan

Thursday, 01 August 2024 09:00 AM EDT

Russian missile troops held drills on a disputed island which both Japan and Russia claim as their own, the Interfax news agency cited Russia's Defense Ministry as saying Thursday.

Soviet troops took control of the four islands off Japan's Hokkaido – known in Russia as the Kurils and in Japan as the Northern Territories – at the end of World War II and they have remained in Moscow's hands since. The dispute has prevented the two countries from signing a peace treaty.

Interfax said Thursday that Russian troops had practiced moving and camouflaging their vehicles on Matua island. Moscow said in May it would establish observation posts on the islands.

More recently, Russia has pushed back against a growing military alliance between the United States and Japan, which it has cast as a "stumbling block" to the signing of any peace agreement with Tokyo.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier this week that evidence that Japan was increasingly aligned with what he called "the collective West" could only be "detrimental to our bilateral relations."

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Russian missile troops held drills on a disputed island which both Japan and Russia claim as their own, the Interfax news agency cited Russia's Defense Ministry as saying Thursday.
russia, defense, military, drills, japan
174
2024-00-01
Thursday, 01 August 2024 09:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved