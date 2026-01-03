Russia Condemns U.S. 'Armed Aggression' Against Venezuela

Russia was deeply concerned and condemned an "act of armed aggression" against Venezuela committed by the United States, Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
"In the current situation, it is important... to prevent further escalation and to focus on finding a way out of the situation through dialog," the ministry said in a statement.
The U.S. has struck Venezuela and captured its President Nicolas Maduro, who has been taken out of the country, President Donald Trump said on Saturday.
© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.