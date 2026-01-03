Russia Condemns U.S. 'Armed Aggression' Against Venezuela

Russia was deeply concerned and condemned an "act of armed aggression" against Venezuela committed by the United States, Russian Foreign ⁠Ministry said on Saturday.

"In the current situation, it ​is important... to prevent further escalation and to focus on finding ⁠a way out of the situation through dialog," the ministry said ⁠in ​a statement.

The ⁠U.S. has struck Venezuela and captured its ‌President Nicolas Maduro, who has been taken out ⁠of ​the country, President Donald Trump said on Saturday.