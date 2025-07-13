WATCH TV LIVE

Russia and China Discuss Ukraine War and Ties With the United States

Russia and China's foreign ministers on Sunday discussed their relations with the United States and the prospects for ending the war in Ukraine, Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement.

President Vladimir Putin's foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in Beijing on Sunday. Lavrov is due to attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's (SCO) foreign ministers in China.

"The parties also discussed relations with the United States and prospects for resolving the Ukrainian crisis," the foreign ministry said.

"The importance of strengthening close coordination between the two countries in the international arena, including in the United Nations and its Security Council, the SCO, BRICS, the G20 and APEC, was emphasized," the ministry said.

China and Russia declared a "no limits" partnership in February 2022 when Putin visited Beijing, days before he sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine. Putin has sometimes described China as an "ally."

The U.S. casts China as its biggest competitor and Russia as its biggest nation-state threat. 

