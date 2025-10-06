WATCH TV LIVE

Kremlin: We Don't Need China's Help for Battlefield Intelligence

Monday, 06 October 2025 07:09 AM EDT

The Kremlin said on Monday that it had its own capabilities to cover all of its battlefield needs after being asked about a Ukrainian claim that China was providing intelligence to enable Moscow to better launch missile strikes against Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was responding to a question about the matter after Oleh Aleksandrov, an official with Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Agency, told the state Ukrinform news agency, that China was passing on satellite intelligence on targets, including those benefiting from foreign investment.

"We have our own capabilities, including space capabilities, to accomplish all the tasks the special military operation poses," Peskov told reporters.

