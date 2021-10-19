Russia Defends China's Right to Test Hypersonic Weapons

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that a reported hypersonic weapon test by China breached none of Beijing's international obligations, posed no threat to Russia and followed similar moves by the United States.

"China is developing its arms systems within the framework of its international obligations," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"In no way does Russia (itself) break its obligations with regards to arms control and we only take measures aimed at ensuring our own security amid actions that the United States take under their missile defense program," Peskov told a briefing.

Washington said this week it was concerned about hypersonic missile technology and its potential military applications by China and Russia, after a media report that Beijing had tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic glide weapon.