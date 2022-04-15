×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia | censorship | the moscow times | newspaper | kremlin | dictatorship | invasion

Russia Blocks The Moscow Times Website

russia protesters raise signs to oppose vladimir putin's invasion of ukraine
(Ariel Schalit/AP)

Friday, 15 April 2022 07:16 AM

Russia's communications watchdog has blocked access to the Russian language website of The Moscow Times, a newspaper that has covered Russia for three decades since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

The Moscow Times said Russian internet providers had already started to block its Russian-language site. It published a notice from Russia's communications watchdog which said its site was now blocked.

Russia's communications watchdog did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Russia's communications watchdog has blocked access to the website of The Moscow Times, an English language newspaper that has covered Russia for three decades since the collapse of the Soviet Union.
russia, censorship, the moscow times, newspaper, kremlin, dictatorship, invasion, war
73
2022-16-15
Friday, 15 April 2022 07:16 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved