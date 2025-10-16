WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: russia | ceasefire | war | ukraine | Zaporizhzhia | nuclear | power

Russia Weighs 'Quiet Period' to Repair Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

Thursday, 16 October 2025 07:55 AM EDT

A Russian official said a decision could be taken as early as Friday on a pause in fighting to enable repairs to power lines at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in Ukraine, state media reported.

Alexei Likhachev, head of state nuclear corporation Rosatom, was quoted as saying the implementation of a "quiet period" could allow for work on two damaged power lines to the plant, one on territory controlled by Russia and the other by Ukraine.

"This is a very difficult decision that requires a fair balance. It's very tentative, very preliminary, and it's possible that such a decision will be implemented as early as [Friday]," Likhachev was quoted as saying.

The Zaporizhzhia plant, Europe's largest, is not currently generating electricity but relies on external power to keep the nuclear material cool and prevent a serious accident.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A Russian official said a decision could be taken as early as Friday on a pause in fighting to enable repairs to power lines at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in Ukraine, state media reported.
russia, ceasefire, war, ukraine, Zaporizhzhia, nuclear, power, plant
138
2025-55-16
Thursday, 16 October 2025 07:55 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved