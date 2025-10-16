Russia Weighs 'Quiet Period' to Repair Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

A Russian official said a decision could be taken as early as Friday on a pause in fighting to enable repairs to power lines at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in Ukraine, state media reported.

Alexei Likhachev, head of state nuclear corporation Rosatom, was quoted as saying the implementation of a "quiet period" could allow for work on two damaged power lines to the plant, one on territory controlled by Russia and the other by Ukraine.

"This is a very difficult decision that requires a fair balance. It's very tentative, very preliminary, and it's possible that such a decision will be implemented as early as [Friday]," Likhachev was quoted as saying.

The Zaporizhzhia plant, Europe's largest, is not currently generating electricity but relies on external power to keep the nuclear material cool and prevent a serious accident.