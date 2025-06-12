Russian Casualties in Ukraine Top 1M

Russian casualties have topped the 1 million mark in President Vladimir Putin's war against Ukraine, according to Kyiv's general staff.

Moscow's military losses since invading Ukraine in February 2022 reached 1,000,340 troops as of Thursday, The Economic Times reported.

Although not independently verified, the numbers align broadly with separate estimates by the U.S.-based Center for Strategic and International Studies and by British defense officials.

The British government in April put Russia's likely total casualty count in the war at 920,000.

"The Russians are likely to hit the 1 million casualty mark later this spring or early summer of 2025," Seth G. Jones, director of the CSIS Defense and Security Department, said late last month on a organization podcast. "It's an incredible number... with a high of 250,000 that have died.

"To put those numbers into perspective, Russia has suffered, according to our calculations, five times as many fatalities in Ukraine than in all Russian and Soviet wars combined between World War II and February 2022."

Jones added that the Russians "have lost 15 times the number in Ukraine than in their decade-year war in Afghanistan and 10 times more than in their 13-year war in Chechnya in barely over three years."

Russia has been known for using waves of many soldiers – a tactic called "meat assaults" – despite lacking sufficient training or adequate equipment to attack Ukrainian positions, Newsweek reported.

That tactic has contributed to casualty counts typically spiking during prolonged attacks on fortified Ukrainian positions, such as on the Donetsk cities of Bakhmut and Avdiivka.

CSIS reports suggest Ukrainian casualties may exceed 400,000, with 60,000 to 100,000 deaths.

Experts have said that enemy casualty counts published by each side during a conflict are typically inflated.

"Even if you're on the ground, it's very difficult for you to count casualties," said Marina Miron, a postdoctoral researcher with the War Studies Department at King's College London, Newsweek reported.

Miron added that numbers of those killed or injured don't take into account the missing.