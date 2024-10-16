WATCH TV LIVE

Russia: 2 Villages in Eastern Ukraine Captured

Wednesday, 16 October 2024 11:04 AM EDT

Russian forces captured two villages in eastern Ukraine, one in Krasnyi Yar in Donetsk region and one in Nevske in Luhansk region, Russian state-run news agency TASS cited the Russian Defense Ministry as saying on Wednesday.

The Ukrainian military said it had repelled Russian attacks near Krasnyi Yar on the Pokrovsk front over the past day and that Russian forces had attempted to break through Ukraine's defenses around Nevske on the Lyman front, according to a morning readout it posted on the Telegram messaging app.

