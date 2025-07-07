Kremlin: BRICS Not Working to Undermine Other Countries After Trump Threatens Extra Tariffs

The Kremlin said on Monday that the BRICS group of nations had never been working to undermine other countries after President Donald Trump said he would impose a 10% tariff on those aligning themselves with its "anti-American policies."

Trump made the comments as BRICS leaders kicked off a summit in Brazil on Sunday.

Asked about Trump's remarks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin had taken note of them.

"We have indeed seen such statements by President Trump, but it is very important to note here that the uniqueness of a group like BRICS is that it is a group of countries that share common approaches and a common world view on how to cooperate based on their own interests," said Peskov.

"And this cooperation within BRICS has never been and will never be directed against any third countries."