Russia Says It Backs Trump on Biological Weapons Ban

Thursday, 25 September 2025 06:43 AM EDT

Russia supports a call by President Donald Trump for a comprehensive global ban on biological weapons, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

Trump said in a speech to the United Nations on Tuesday that he was "calling on every nation to join us in ending the development of biological weapons once and for all."

He proposed that Artificial Intelligence could be used to verify compliance.

Peskov said Russia welcomed the "very important call" by Trump, describing it as a brilliant initiative.

"Naturally, the Russian side is ready to participate in such a process of renunciation, a general renunciation of biological weapons, and, of course, it would be good to somehow formalize it, again at the international level," he said.

