joe biden looks on
U.S. President Joe Biden attends the second day of the three-day G7 summit at Schloss Elmau near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on June 27. (Thomas Lohnes/Getty)

Russia Bans Biden's Wife, Daughter From Entry

Tuesday, 28 June 2022 07:57 AM

Russia on Tuesday announced that it was banning the wife and daughter of President Joe Biden from entering the country, in response to widening sanctions against Russia.

The Foreign Ministry said 25 names were being added to the country's “stop list” including Biden's wife Jill and daughter Ashley.

It also banned entry to four senators whom it identified as “responsible for the formation of the (U.S.) Russophobic course:” Republicans Mitch McConnell, Susan Collins and Ben Sasse and Democrat Kirstin Gillibrand.

The list also includes prominent academics including Francis Fukuyama, noted for his book “The End of History and the Last Man” that posited the spread of liberal democracies could mark the ultimate development of society.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.


GlobalTalk
