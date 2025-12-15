WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: russia | bank | euroclear | belgium | damags

Russia's Central Bank Seeks $230B in Damages From Euroclear

Monday, 15 December 2025 11:51 AM EST

Russia's central bank has filed a lawsuit seeking $229.36 billion in damages from Belgian central securities depository Euroclear, a Moscow court said on Monday.

Euroclear holds most of the assets that were frozen by the European Union after Russia launched military action in Ukraine.

The lawsuit is a response to EU's plans to use the frozen assets for financial help for Ukraine.

The Moscow court is widely expected to issue a swift ruling in favor of the central bank, which can then pursue its execution in other jurisdictions.

The EU government agreed on Dec. 12 to indefinitely freeze Russian central bank assets held in Europe, removing a big obstacle to using the cash to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia.

The central bank said on the same day that EU plans to use its assets were illegal and it reserved the right to employ all available means to protect its interests.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Russia's central bank has filed a lawsuit seeking $229.36 billion in damages from Belgian central securities depository Euroclear, a Moscow court said on Monday.
russia, bank, euroclear, belgium, damags
151
2025-51-15
Monday, 15 December 2025 11:51 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved