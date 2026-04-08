Russia: Baltic States Run Risk by Opening Airspace to Ukrainian Drones

The Kremlin warned Baltic countries on Wednesday not to let Ukrainian drones use their airspace to carry out attacks on targets in Russia.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova was speaking after a spate of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia's Baltic ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga, which have disrupted its oil exports.

"Without a doubt, we view the recent drone incidents as terrorist attacks against the Russian Federation, carried out against industrial and civilian facilities," Zakharova said at her weekly press conference.

"And if third countries have provided or are providing their territory for enemy drones to fly over, they must fully understand — and we are confident they do, because it has been explained to them — the risks they are exposing themselves to."