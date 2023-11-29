×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia | attacks | ukraine | missiles | drones

Russia Attacks Ukraine With 21 Drones, 3 Missiles

Wednesday, 29 November 2023 08:09 AM EST

Russia launched 21 drones and three cruise missiles at Ukraine overnight, but all the drones and two of the missiles were destroyed before reaching their targets, Ukraine's air force said on Wednesday.

The third missile was not destroyed but did not reach its target, the air force said without going into further detail.

The Iranian-made Shahed drones were headed towards the western region of Khmelnytskyi, the air force said. The target was not identified, but the region is home to a large air base.

The air force said the missiles were shot down over the southern region of Mykolaiv, while the drones were downed in seven provinces all over Ukraine.

Reuters could not independently verify the Ukrainian report. There were no immediate reports of damage from falling debris.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russia's defense ministry said a frigate from its Black Sea Fleet launched an attack with four cruise missiles on Ukraine's military infrastructure, but it was not clear when the attack took place.

The Russian defense ministry occasionally releases information after a delay.

Ukraine's navy said Russia's three cruise missiles were launched from the Kherson region bordering the Black Sea, parts of which have been under Russian control since early in the war that Moscow started 21 months ago.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Russia launched 21 drones and three cruise missiles at Ukraine overnight, but all the drones and two of the missiles were destroyed before reaching their targets, Ukraine's air force said on Wednesday.
russia, attacks, ukraine, missiles, drones
209
2023-09-29
Wednesday, 29 November 2023 08:09 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved