WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: russia | attack | zaporizhzhia | injured

26 Injured in Russian Attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia

Wednesday, 17 December 2025 07:50 AM EST

Russian glide bomb attacks in Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region wounded 26 people including a child on Wednesday, according to the regional governor.

"The Russians launched guided aerial bombs, destroying residential buildings and damaging infrastructure and an educational institution," governor Ivan Fedorov wrote on Telegram..

Three strikes hit the regional capital and its outskirts, he added.

Ukraine's state emergencies service said work to clear the rubble was still ongoing.

The city of Zaporizhzhia, whose southern edge is less than 25 km from the frontline, has been bombed regularly by Russia since its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Russian glide bomb attacks in Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region wounded 26 people including a child on Wednesday, according to the regional governor. "The Russians launched guided aerial bombs, destroying residential buildings and damaging infrastructure and an...
russia, attack, zaporizhzhia, injured
95
2025-50-17
Wednesday, 17 December 2025 07:50 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved