Russian Attack on Zaporizhzhia Kills 3

A Russian morning attack on Ukraine's southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia killed three people and injured two more, officials said on Monday.

"Monday morning in Zaporizhzhia began with explosions and fires," Governor Ivan Fedorov wrote.

He said that Russian forces used at least 10 aerial bombs in the attack on the city of around 700,000 residents.

The attack damaged 15 apartment buildings and 10 private homes as well as non-residential buildings, he said.

Ukraine's air force said it downed 132 drones launched by Russia overnight and recorded hits of nine drones at seven locations.

In the northeastern region of Sumy, various drone attacks injured two people over the past day, in addition to damaging civilian infrastructure and private homes, Governor Oleh Hryhorov said.

The attack on Kyiv region injured one person and damaged apartment buildings and private homes, according to the emergency services.