Russian Attack on Ukraine's Odesa Region Sparks Fires at Port

A Russian attack on Ukraine's southern region of Odesa sparked fires at port and energy infrastructure facilities, emergency services said on Monday.

The attack damaged port equipment and several civilian vessels moored at the berths, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration Oleksii Kuleba wrote on Telegram.

"One of the ports is experiencing power outages, and specialists are already working to restore power," he said.

The attack on the region cut power to 36,500 households, Ukraine's private energy firm DTEK said on Monday. Some 32,500 households remained without power as of the morning.

DTEK reported significant damage to its facilities following the overnight attack in a post on the Telegram messaging app.