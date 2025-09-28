Tags: | | | |

Fact Sheet: Russia's Largest Attack on Ukrainian Civilians — Sept. 28, 2025

Date of Attack: Night and morning of Sept. 28, 2025

Night and morning of Sept. 28, 2025 Scale: Most massive strike on civilians since start of Russia's full-scale invasion

Most massive strike on civilians since start of Russia's full-scale invasion Duration: Lasted over 12 hours Scope of the Attack Total Attacks: 643 aerial strikes launched against Ukrainian cities 566 strike UAVs (drones) 35 Kh-101 cruise missiles 8 Kalibr cruise missiles 2 jet UAVs

643 aerial strikes launched against Ukrainian cities Targeted Regions Main Targets: Kyiv and Kyiv region Zaporizhzhia Odesa Mykolaiv Sumy Chernihiv Khmelnytskyi

Civilian Infrastructure Hit: Residential buildings and private houses A kindergarten in Kyiv The neurosurgery department of the National Institute of Cardiology Bread production facility Car tire factory Vehicles and local businesses

Human Impact Fatalities: At least 4 in Kyiv, including: 2 inside the damaged Institute of Cardiology A 12-year-old girl, recovered from rubble

At least 40 people, including children Regional Casualties: Zaporizhzhia: 39 injured in a nine-storey apartment building strike Kyiv region (Petropavlivska Borshchahivka): Entire street destroyed, private homes demolished

Emergency Response Rescue Operations: 1,500+ rescuers and police deployed across 11 regions 2 rescuers injured during collapsing structure incidents

Damage: Over 100 civilian facilities destroyed or damaged

Over 100 civilian facilities destroyed or damaged Reports: 700+ citizen reports of destroyed/damaged property (number still rising) Legal & International Dimensions Evidence Collection: Every missile/drone fragment, damaged building, and citizen testimony documented Material prepared for international courts and partner nations

Accusations: Russia accused of war crimes, deliberate targeting of civilians

Russia accused of war crimes, deliberate targeting of civilians Context: Attack came immediately after the 80th U.N. General Assembly Seen as blatant rejection of peace efforts, including calls by President Donald Trump

Political & Strategic Implications Message from Moscow: Russia signals no intent to end the war

Russia signals no intent to end the war Ukraine's Appeal: Stronger sanctions against Russia Increased international pressure Greater military and humanitarian support

Russia launched its largest civilian strike of the war on Sept. 28, 2025, unleashing more than 640 aerial attacks over 12 hours against multiple Ukrainian cities, killing at least four, injuring dozens, and devastating civilian infrastructure.

