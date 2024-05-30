WATCH TV LIVE

Russia Downs 8 ATACMS Missiles Over Sea of Azov

Thursday, 30 May 2024 08:04 AM EDT

Russian air defenses downed eight ATACMS missiles over the Sea of Azov and intercepted eight drones over the Black Sea near Crimea on Thursday, the TASS news agency cited its defense ministry as saying.

Earlier, a Russia-installed official in Crimea said missile debris damaged two ferries near the city of Kerch and movement on the ferry line there had been suspended.

Separately, the Russian authorities said car traffic had also been suspended on the key Crimea bridge linking the peninsula with Russia.

