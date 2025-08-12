WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia | assault | charges | robert gilman

Russia Files New Charges Against Jailed US Citizen

Tuesday, 12 August 2025 07:23 AM EDT

Russian prosecutors have filed fresh charges against Robert Gilman, a U.S. citizen and ex-Marine serving an eight-year sentence for assaulting law enforcement officers and a prison official, court documents show.

Gilman, 30, was first arrested in 2022 for a purportedly drunken assault on a Russian police officer. His sentence has been extended several times following convictions for assault against prison officials and a state investigator during his incarceration.

Gilman previously told a court he was forced to use violence after the prison inspector had caused pain to his genitalia and after the investigator had insulted his father.

The new charges, filed in late July in a court in Voronezh in southern Russia, also concern assault against prison staff.

Gilman could not be reached for comment and his lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Kommersant newspaper reported that Gilman's defense team had requested he receive a more lenient sentence, citing an unspecified mental health condition.

The next court hearing in his case is scheduled for Aug. 25.

Gilman is one of around nine Americans behind bars in Russia.

The most recent U.S.-Russia prisoner swap, in April, saw Ksenia Karelina, a Russian-American spa worker who lived in Los Angeles, swapped for a Russian whom the U.S. had accused of spiriting sensitive electronics to the Russian military. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Russian prosecutors have filed fresh charges against Robert Gilman, a U.S. citizen and ex-Marine serving an eight-year sentence for assaulting law enforcement officers and a prison official, court documents show.
russia, assault, charges, robert gilman
219
2025-23-12
Tuesday, 12 August 2025 07:23 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved