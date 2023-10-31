×
Russia Reviewing Airport Riot as Alleged External Campaign

Tuesday, 31 October 2023 09:34 AM EDT

Russian President Vladimir Putin and top government and security officials Monday discussed strengthening measures to counter external interference, including information-related interference, the Kremlin's spokesman said Tuesday.

In a statement to a meeting of members of his Security Council and the government and the heads of law enforcement agencies, Putin had accused the West and Ukraine of stirring up unrest inside Russia after rioters in the predominantly Muslim Dagestan region stormed an airport to "catch" Jewish passengers on a flight from Tel Aviv.

Kyiv denied any involvement.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday the events in Dagestan were being analyzed to ensure risks of a repeat were minimized.

