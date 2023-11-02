×
Tags: russia | antisemitism | terrorists | protests | israel

Russia: Israeli Call for Citizens to Leave North Caucasus Is 'Anti-Russian'

Thursday, 02 November 2023 09:24 AM EDT

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday that Israel's recommendation its citizens leave Russia's North Caucasus region after a violent anti-Israeli protest in Dagestan on Sunday was "anti-Russian."

In a briefing with reporters, Zakharova said an Israeli warning against travel in the mostly Muslim regions of the North Caucasus bore "no relation to reality."

Dozens were arrested after hundreds of protesters stormed Makhachkala airport in Dagestan on Sunday, looking for Jewish passengers on board a plane arriving from Tel Aviv.

Zakharova said Russia's traditionally strong relations with Israel were "resilient."

Russia has repeatedly criticized Israel's military actions around the Gaza Strip, restated its long-standing support for a Palestinian state, while also hosting a Hamas delegation in Moscow.

Thursday, 02 November 2023 09:24 AM
