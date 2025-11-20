WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: russia | airbus chairman | nuclear weapons

Kremlin Wonders Why Airbus Chair Is Making 'Provocative' Statements About Nuclear Weapons

Thursday, 20 November 2025 07:27 AM EST

The Kremlin on Thursday criticized comments on Russian nuclear weapons made by the chairman of Airbus and asked why someone like him was making them in the first place, saying that "more and more Europeans were "losing their restraint."

Airbus chairman Rene Obermann on Wednesday called on European countries to acquire tactical nuclear weapons in response to what he said was the threat posed by Russian nuclear-capable Iskander missiles deployed by Moscow in its exclave of Kaliningrad.

Asked about Obermann's comments, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "Why is he involved in nuclear weapons?"

Kaliningrad was part of Russia and Moscow was doing everything necessary to ensure its security, Peskov said.

"It is evident that more and more Europeans are losing their restraint and thoughtfulness in their approaches.

"Unfortunately, some are making provocative statements and calling for further steps to heighten and escalate tensions. We take a negative view of this," said Peskov. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
The Kremlin on Thursday criticized comments on Russian nuclear weapons made by the chairman of Airbus and asked why someone like him was making them in the first place, saying that "more and more Europeans were "losing their restraint."
russia, airbus chairman, nuclear weapons
152
2025-27-20
Thursday, 20 November 2025 07:27 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved