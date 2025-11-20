Kremlin Wonders Why Airbus Chair Is Making 'Provocative' Statements About Nuclear Weapons

The Kremlin on Thursday criticized comments on Russian nuclear weapons made by the chairman of Airbus and asked why someone like him was making them in the first place, saying that "more and more Europeans were "losing their restraint."

Airbus chairman Rene Obermann on Wednesday called on European countries to acquire tactical nuclear weapons in response to what he said was the threat posed by Russian nuclear-capable Iskander missiles deployed by Moscow in its exclave of Kaliningrad.

Asked about Obermann's comments, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "Why is he involved in nuclear weapons?"

Kaliningrad was part of Russia and Moscow was doing everything necessary to ensure its security, Peskov said.

"It is evident that more and more Europeans are losing their restraint and thoughtfulness in their approaches.

"Unfortunately, some are making provocative statements and calling for further steps to heighten and escalate tensions. We take a negative view of this," said Peskov.