Rubio's Wang Yi Meeting: 'Positive and Constructive'

Saturday, 14 February 2026 09:50 AM EST

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday was "positive and constructive," the U.S. State Department said on Saturday.

