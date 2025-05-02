Rubio Condemns Germany for 'Tyranny in Disguise'

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Friday that Germany should reverse its course after the country's spy agency classified the far-right Alternative for Germany as "extremist," a move that gives it new powers to surveil the nation's biggest opposition party.

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party placed second in national elections in February.

"Germany just gave its spy agency new powers to surveil the opposition. That's not democracy—it's tyranny in disguise," Rubio posted on X.

"What is truly extremist is not the popular AfD—which took second in the recent election—but rather the establishment's deadly open border immigration policies that the AfD opposes.

"Germany should reverse course."

Elon Musk agreed with Rubio, even referring to AfD as "centrist."

"Banning the centrist AfD, Germany's, most popular party, would be an extreme attack on democracy," Musk posted on X with a story about AfD.

In January, Musk appeared via video conference at an AfD campaign event and encouraged supporters to take pride in "being German."

"I'm very excited for the AfD, and I think you're really the best hope for Germany," the Tesla and SpaceX CEO told the enthusiastic crowd. "I think something that's very important is that people take pride in Germany and being German. This is very important."

Friedrich Merz, who'll become chancellor on May 6, said Musk will face consequences for meddling in Germany's election campaign.

On Friday, Germany's Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution cited the "extremist character" of AfD, and said it "disregards human dignity" — in particular by taking aim at those who moved to Germany from mostly Muslim countries.

"As of today ... [the agency] has classified the Alternative for Germany (AfD) as a confirmed right-wing extremist effort due to the extremist character of the entire party that disregards human dignity," it said.

The AfD has already been under enhanced surveillance by authorities in some regions, but the announcement by the domestic spy agency means the agency's officials can use informants and other tools such as audio and video recordings to monitor the party's activities nationwide.

The office, which has warned of growing extremism in Germany, cited court decisions in two German regions in recent years that detailed party efforts to undermine a free and democratic order.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this story.