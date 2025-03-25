Israel Urges US to Set Timeframe for 'Maximum Pressure' on Iran

Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer will lead an Israeli delegation set to hold a series of strategic talks in Washington in the coming days, focused on confronting Iran's nuclear program.

Dermer will convey a message to the Trump administration urging that its "maximum pressure" policy on Iran's nuclear program be time-bound, Israel Hayom has learned. The Israeli position is that once the agreed period ends, alternative decisions on the matter will need to be made.

The interagency delegation will hold several days of talks with corresponding U.S. national security bodies. The forum is considered highly important and extremely confidential, with a strict media blackout on the content of discussions. However, Israel Hayom has learned that the two parties will also explore ways to translate the administration’s declared "maximum pressure" strategy into practical measures.

According to the American approach, there is a chance that imposing harsh economic sanctions on Iran, potentially paralyzing its economy, could lead Tehran to relinquish parts of its nuclear infrastructure. President Donald Trump believes this strategy yielded effective results during his previous term and is therefore keen to return to it.

Israel, however, remains skeptical that sanctions, no matter how severe, can halt Iran’s nuclear progress at this stage. That is why, as noted, it is pressing for a defined timeline.

