×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Romania | Hospital Fire

Fire in Romanian Hospital Kills Unspecified Number of People

Friday, 01 October 2021 05:00 AM

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A fire broke out Friday morning at a hospital in Romania’s port city of Constanta, leaving an unspecified number of people dead, authorities said.

Evacuation efforts are underway at the site of the blaze at Constanta’s Hospital for Infectious Diseases as emergency services race to evacuate patients and staff.

“We confirm that there are dead people,” the health ministry said in a statement, adding that more details will be given at a news conference at an unspecified time.

The health ministry said that 113 patients were in the medical unit of the hospital, 10 of whom were intensive care unit patients.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A fire broke out Friday morning at a hospital in Romania's port city of Constanta, leaving an unspecified number of people dead, authorities said. Evacuation efforts are underway at the site of the blaze at Constanta's Hospital for Infectious Diseases as emergency services...
Romania,Hospital Fire
104
2021-00-01
Friday, 01 October 2021 05:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved