WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: romania | government | approves | draft law | patriot | missiles | defense

Romania OKs Draft Law for Patriot Missiles to Ukraine

Monday, 02 September 2024 07:48 AM EDT

Romania's coalition government approved a draft law on Monday enabling the donation of a Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine and sent it to parliament for a final vote.

Romania, a NATO member since 2004, shares a 400-mile border with Ukraine and has had Russian drone fragments stray into its territory repeatedly as Moscow attacks Ukrainian ports just across the Danube River border.

Bucharest said in June that it would donate one of its two operational Patriot systems to Ukraine on condition that allies replace it with a similar air defense system.

It is part of a delivery of five such systems and other strategic air defense units pledged by NATO states to Kyiv as it battles Russia's invasion.

"After parliament approves the law, the government will be able to issue the decision that makes the donation operational," government spokesman Mihai Constantin said.

The draft law also states that Romania will send letters of offer and acceptance to the U.S. for the replacement of the donated battery, and expects to pay roughly $60 million in taxes and fees.

Romania signed a $4 billion deal to buy Patriots, built by RTX Corp, in 2017, its biggest procurement contract to date. The first shipment was delivered in 2020. Romania has received four systems so far, with two operational.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Romania's coalition government approved a draft law on Monday enabling the donation of a Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine and sent it to parliament for a final vote.
romania, government, approves, draft law, patriot, missiles, defense, ukraine
216
2024-48-02
Monday, 02 September 2024 07:48 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved