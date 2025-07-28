WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: romania flash floods rain evacuations

Flash Floods in Romania Kill at Least 1 Person and Force Hundreds of Evacuations

Flash Floods in Romania Kill at Least 1 Person and Force Hundreds of Evacuations

Monday, 28 July 2025 12:00 PM EDT

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Torrential rainstorms hit Romania overnight into Monday, triggering flash floods in the northeast of the country and killing at least one person, officials said.

Hundreds of people were forced to leave their homes as Romania’s rescue services deployed teams in the hard-hit counties of Neamt and Suceava. Helicopters and firefighters rescued residents, some of whom were trapped in their homes by floodwaters.

Authorities said that 890 people were evacuated from Neamt County.

First responders found a 66-year-old man dead at the bottom of a stream in the town of Neagra, according to the Department for Emergency Situations.

Authorities also released images showing raging muddy floodwaters strewn with battered vehicles and other debris as well as damaged homes.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Torrential rainstorms hit Romania overnight into Monday, triggering flash floods in the northeast of the country and killing at least one person, officials said.Hundreds of people were forced to leave their homes as Romania's rescue services deployed teams in the hardhit...
romania flash floods rain evacuations
120
2025-00-28
Monday, 28 July 2025 12:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved