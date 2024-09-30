US Forces Accounted for After Reported Rocket Attack in Baghdad

Multiple Katyusha rockets were fired near Baghdad International Airport, two Iraqi military officials told Reuters early on Tuesday, but a U.S. official disputed reports that U.S. military forces were targeted in the incident.

"All military personnel are accounted for and military forces were not targeted as had been reported," the U.S. defense official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The incident was a reminder of the soaring tensions in the Middle East, as speculation swirled about whether Iran and Iran-backed groups would make good on threats to retaliate after a series of Israeli major blows against Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Two Iraqi security sources said an initial investigation showed three rockets were fired, including one that landed near buildings used by Iraqi counter-terrorism forces, causing damages and fire to some vehicles but no casualties.

The sources had previously said at least two Katyusha rockets were also fired at a military base hosting U.S. forces and that air defenses intercepted the rockets.

But the U.S. official said Washington was aware of reports of an attack instead on the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Complex, which is a Department of State facility.

"For details about the incident we refer you to the State Department," the official said.

The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Iraq, a rare regional partner of both the United States and Iran, hosts 2,500 U.S. troops and also has Iran-backed armed factions linked to its security forces.

Iran-aligned armed groups in Iraq have repeatedly attacked U.S. troops in the Middle East since the Gaza war began.