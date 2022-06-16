×
Tags: rocket launchers | germany | ukraine | russia | war

German Multiple Rocket Launchers to Be Delivered to Ukraine by August: Minister

christine lambrecht looks on
German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht gives a statement as she visits the Cyber Operations Center (ZCO) of the Bundeswehr, Germany's armed forces, in Rheinbach, Germany on June 14. (Andreas Rentz/Getty)

Thursday, 16 June 2022 08:47 AM

Three multiple rocket launchers that Germany pledged to Kyiv can be delivered in July or August after Ukrainian troops have been trained on the weapons, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Thursday.

"The training on these multiple rocket launchers can begin at the end of June, meaning they can be delivered at the end of July or the start of August," she told reporters as she arrived for a second day of talks with her NATO counterparts in Brussels.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


