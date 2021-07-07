×
Tags: Iraq | rocket attack | iraq | base | us forces

Rocket Attack on Iraqi Base Housing US Forces: Iraqi Military Sources

ain al asad military airbase housing
A picture taken on January 13, 2020, shows a view inside Ain al-Asad military airbase housing U.S. and other foreign troops in the western Iraqi province of Anbar. (AYMAN HENNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Wednesday, 07 July 2021 06:32 AM

There was a rocket attack on Wednesday on the Ain al-Asad air base, which hosts U.S. and other international forces in western Iraq, Iraqi military sources said.

The attack came after at least three rockets landed on Ain al-Asad on Monday without causing casualties.

The United States accuses Iranian-backed militia groups of launching regular rocket attacks against its troops in Iraq. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Wednesday's attack.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.



Newsmax Media, Inc.
