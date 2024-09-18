WATCH TV LIVE

Suspension of Security Clearance for Iran Envoy Did Not Follow Protocol, Watchdog Says

Wednesday, 18 September 2024 11:01 AM EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department’s internal watchdog concluded Wednesday that officials did not follow proper protocol when handling the security clearance suspension of the U.S. special envoy for Iran following allegations last year that he may have mishandled classified information.

The department’s inspector general report, obtained by The Associated Press, stated that in several instances officials “deviated” from the standard process, allowing envoy Rob Malley to access classified meetings and information that would have otherwise been restricted.

“OIG also found that the lack of standard policies for political appointees and the lack of supervision of Special Envoy Malley led to significant confusion as to what work Mr. Malley was authorized to do following the suspension,” the report said.

Malley, who led the Biden administration's effort to revive the faltering Iran nuclear deal and resolve issues related to detained Americans in Iran, was placed on unpaid leave in June 2023 following allegations that he may have mishandled classified information.

Malley’s whereabouts first raised questions when he skipped a classified congressional briefing on Iran in May 2023. At the time, State Department officials told lawmakers that Malley was on “extended personal leave” and suggested that his absence might be related to a family health issue.

For the past year, congressional Republicans have been demanding that the State Department produce more information on the suspension and related allegations. The watchdog report is expected to be released soon to Congress, where GOP lawmakers have been demanding accountability from the State Department.

