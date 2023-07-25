×
UK PM, Zelenskyy Agree on Importance of Exporting Ukrainian Grain

Tuesday, 25 July 2023 07:48 AM EDT

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed on Tuesday on the importance of ensuring Ukraine can export grain to international markets, Sunak's office said following a call between the pair.

"The prime minister said the UK was working closely with Turkey on restoring the grain deal, and we would continue to use our role as chair of the UN Security Council to further condemn Russia's behavior," a spokesperson for Sunak said in a statement.

Sunak also told Zelenskyy he was appalled by the devastation caused by the recent Russian attacks on Odesa, the statement said.

