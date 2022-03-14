UK Removes Cap on Ukrainian Refugee Hosting

The United Kingdom has removed the limit to the number of Ukrainian refugees able to live with British host families, the BBC reported on Monday.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid confirmed to the network that there would be "no cap" on the number of Ukrainian refugees eligible for the government's new Homes for Ukraine visa system.

"I'm pleased that we're doing this because as a country, we have a very proud record of offering sanctuary to people from wars and from conflicts," he added.

The scheme provides U.K. families £350 ($455.12) a month if they are willing to house a Ukrainian individual or family for at least six months. Unless hosts specify those they want, they will be matched automatically after submitting a form.

Javid said once refugees arrive, they will be eligible to stay in the country "for at least three years" and be able to access public services, including health care and local schools.

The BBC also reported that the first hosts and refugees would match this week, allowing Ukrainians to arrive in the U.K. through the new system in two weeks.

Organizations like charities and churches will eventually be permitted to sponsor Ukrainian refugees through the plan, but there is currently no timetable for when that will begin.

The new program is the second visa scheme the British government has set up since fears of the conflict became widespread.

On Feb. 17, almost a week before the Russian invasion, the country eased their family visa rules for relatives of British nationals fleeing Ukraine, Politico reported at the time.

The first has allowed Ukrainians with an immediate or extended family member in the U.K. to join them.

The latest figures from the Home Office show that the British government has granted 4,000 visas through the Feb. 17 rule change, according to the BBC.